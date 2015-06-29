What happens when 3D printing meets fashion

Each month, Computer Arts magazine's Trends section is curated by experienced creative consultancy FranklinTill. Here, the team report on a new type of fashion design...

Our notions of 'corrupted' and 'warped' are being redefined. As computer aided design and 3D printing technology become increasingly accessible and versatile, designers in a variety of arenas are utilising the accidental aesthetic that is synonymous with digital processes.

Inspired by the grid and wireframe graphics found in digital modelling software, Noa Raviv created the Hard Copy fashion collection. By blending monochrome linear pattern with 3D printed embellishment, Raviv creates wearable optical illusions that wrap the body in voluminous unnatural forms.

Further low-fi distortion is achieved by trimming sheer organza with solid black outlines, causing the three-dimensional forms to appear flat and static from certain angles.

The asymmetrical silhouettes were initially influenced by the broken and fractured forms of classical sculptures, a visual direction which strongly resonates with the corrupted and glitch aesthetic of the collection.

Raviv's dedication to honestly depicting the digital design process results in an emerging design direction that celebrates the generative, the consequential and the corrupted.

Words: FranklinTill

This article first appeared inside issue 239 of Computer Arts, the world's best-selling creative design magazine. Get up to 55 per cent off a subscription to CA here.

Image courtesy Nor Raviv

Image courtesy Nor Raviv

Image courtesy Nor Raviv

Liked this? Try these...