Create a creature from The Hobbit in 3D World 178

3D World 178 features an exclusive tutorial from Weta's M Scott Spencer, creature designer and modeller on The Hobbit trilogy.
Also inside issue 178 are tips and insights from some of film's best creature designers, including Weta's Andrew Baker, Pacific Rim's Simon Webber and Splice's Peter Konig. Plus 3D World catches up with the VFX team behind The Mist to discover how to make and fund your own creature feature!
Plus, the team flies to Hong Kong to discover what new technology will be changing the way you create CG in 2014.
In this issue's tutorials you can learn to detail a demon in ZBrush, pick up tips on modelling a creature for a animated film and get to grips with Caustic Visualizer for Maya.
Every issue comes with free video tutorials and assets via The Vault, an exclusive digital delivery system.
Features this issue:
They Live!
Key advice and insights from film's leading creature designers
Build a pro workstation
Easy to follow steps to building a professional workstation for a fraction of the cost
Evolving technology
The team travels to Siggraph Asia to find out what trends will be changing CG workflow in 2014
This month's tutorials
ZBrush training
Render and paint an Orc in ZBrush
Maya training
Learn to use Caustic Visualizer for VFX shots
Fundamentals
How to create realistic cityscapes
ZBrush training
Detail a demon's skin
3ds Max
Model a creature for feature-film animation
Render tips
A beginner's guide to rendering
V-Ray training
Use V-Ray's displacement modifier to generate complex geometry
On test this issue:
SpeedTree Cinema 7.0
iClone Animation Pipeline
Space Mouse Wireless
