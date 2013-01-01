Download supporting files for ZBrush Essentials

Welcome to the downloads page for the digital editions of ZBrush Essentials. Below, you can find links for screenshots, project files and walkthrough videos accompanying the publication.
Basic sculpting
Mastering the fundamentals
Download the walkthrough videos
Adding detail
Ten tips for better detailing
Detailing realistic skin
Download the custom alphas and base mesh
The wisdom of the ages (Old Man tutorial)
Cracking the weight problem (Obese Man tutorial)
More brawn than brains (Steroid Guy tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
From punk rock to heavy metal (Piercings tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
The prince of darkness (Vampire tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
Still howling at the moon (Wolfman tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
Texturing and rendering
Spots, stripes and tentacles (Cephalopod tutorial)
Download the project files and screenshots
Download the walkthrough videos
Things that fly by night (Birdman tutorial)
Download the base mesh and MatCap file
On the horns of a dilemma (Mammal-Man tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
From out of the depths (Aquatic-Man tutorial)
A cold-blooded muscular mutant (Amphibian-Man tutorial)
Download the base mesh and MatCap file
Building a creepier crawly (Insect-Man tutorial)
An improved sense of scale (Reptile-Man tutorial)
Enter the Gorgon's lair (Medusa tutorial)
Download the screenshots, project files and composites
Download the walkthrough videos
Going further
The laws of beauty (Anatomy tutorial)
Download the screenshots and project files
Download the walkthrough videos
Shaping a salty seadog (Pirate A tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
Have at ye, ye scurvy dogs! (Pirate B tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
Adding a touch of elven magic (Elf A tutorial)
Zen in the art of archery (Elf B tutorial)
Download the walkthrough videos
Beefing up your speedsculpts (Minotaur A tutorial)
Download the walkthrough video