Download supporting files for ZBrush Essentials

Welcome to the downloads page for the digital editions of ZBrush Essentials. Below, you can find links for screenshots, project files and walkthrough videos accompanying the publication.

Basic sculpting

Mastering the fundamentals

Download the walkthrough videos

Adding detail

Ten tips for better detailing

Download the screenshots

Detailing realistic skin

Download the custom alphas and base mesh

The wisdom of the ages (Old Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Cracking the weight problem (Obese Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

More brawn than brains (Steroid Guy tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

From punk rock to heavy metal (Piercings tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

The prince of darkness (Vampire tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

Still howling at the moon (Wolfman tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

Texturing and rendering

Spots, stripes and tentacles (Cephalopod tutorial)

Download the project files and screenshots

Download the walkthrough videos

Things that fly by night (Birdman tutorial)

Download the base mesh and MatCap file

On the horns of a dilemma (Mammal-Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

From out of the depths (Aquatic-Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

A cold-blooded muscular mutant (Amphibian-Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh and MatCap file

Building a creepier crawly (Insect-Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

An improved sense of scale (Reptile-Man tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Enter the Gorgon's lair (Medusa tutorial)

Download the screenshots, project files and composites

Download the walkthrough videos

Going further

The laws of beauty (Anatomy tutorial)

Download the screenshots and project files

Download the walkthrough videos

Shaping a salty seadog (Pirate A tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

Have at ye, ye scurvy dogs! (Pirate B tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

Adding a touch of elven magic (Elf A tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Zen in the art of archery (Elf B tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough videos

Beefing up your speedsculpts (Minotaur A tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough video

Sculpt our cover star (Minotaur B tutorial)

Download the base mesh

Download the walkthrough video