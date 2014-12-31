Get 3D printing and make some money in 2015

The new issue is on sale now

3D printing will be the big tech boom of 2015 and the new issue of 3D World shows you how to get started, from modelling toys to professionally painting your prints. Plus, get a print-ready model this issue to test out for yourself!

There's more training too! The magazine features 25 tips to master Modo, learning curve-based rigging in Maya, designing a mech in Blender and advice on speeding up your modelling process and lighting an environment for a video game – 3D World 191 has it all covered.

FREE! Issue 191 features 10GB of free project files, video tutorials and models for ZBrush, Cinema 4D and 3ds Max. Plus, get a free chapter from Pearson IT's new book, Learning Blender Modelling.

Here's a selection of some of the great content in the brand new issue of 3D World 191...

In Focus: Bubble Docks

Rubén Álvarez shares his ZBrush process for creating epic sci-fi environment concept articles.

Become a Modo master: 25 Modo tips

Mike Griggs, who explains how to improve your renders, modelling, simulations and more!

Speed up your modelling

Get a complete training course! Learn to use Maya's Polygon modelling tools with this video tutorial, step-by-step instruction and project files.

3D Printing: model a robot toy

Learn to model a 3D print-ready toy figure and get on board 2015's biggest 3D trend!

DIY VFX: Make your own movie

Hasraf Dulull shares his experiences of creating independent VFX movies that helped land him a Hollywood directorial role!