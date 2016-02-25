How to become a pro games artist

If you want to work in the video games industry, then issue 206 of 3D World is a must-read!
Pro artists from the biggest games studios in the world – including Naughty Dog, Infinity Ward, Epic Games and 343 Industries – have joined the issue to share their advice for landing your dream job.
There's portfolio advice and career tips, plus essential insights on how to land the perfect internship and what to do once there!
The video games training extends to this issue's tutorials: artists at Cloud Imperium Games, Guerrilla Games, Ninja Theory and MachineGames tackle modelling, rigging, concept design, texture asset creation and more!
Inside issue 206…
- Feature: Inside the Oscar's Bake-off, what it takes to win an Oscar
- Feature: Master real-time hair rendering in Unreal 4.11
- Feature: Pro advice to break into the video games industry
- Tutorial: Model and rig the Skaarj from Unreal Tournament
- Tutorial: Create a game-ready environment
- Tutorial: Master 3D concept design
- FREE! Textures, models, video training and much more!