3 incredible uses of CG in videogame promos

For the last few months, 3D enthusiasts all over the globe have been nominating and voting in the 3D World CG Awards. Now, the results are in, and one of the biggest stirs was caused in the hotly contested Video Game Promo category in the Creative section.

The Division's story is a grand and sweeping one: a whole city dealing with tragedy, but in order to connect with people on an intimate level Blur wanted a microcosm of the larger event, and centres the action on one family dealing with the outbreak to great emotional effect.

Darren Butler, CG supervisor explains: "Initially reading the script, I got a bit of a lump in my throat thinking to myself how were we supposed to pull off 14 days of time-lapse in one single shot… but with the help of the whole team and a few new tools, we managed to pull off something that we are all extremely proud of."

Blur's launch trailer for the latest instalment of the Batman Arkham pits the Dark Knight against some of his greatest foes. Two Face, Harley Quinn and The Penguin all make an appearance in this action-packed launch trailer.

But the real star of the show is The Batmobile; it makes its entrance in the cinematic by emerging from underneath a lake (created using RealFlow). The talents at Blur have made it look believable, dramatic and really cool at the same time. That's because in this game the promo reveals that you'll be able to have the chance to jump behind the wheel of the caped crusader's Batmobile for yourself.

The Uncharted 4 launch trailer left no-one in any doubt that the final game in the Nathan Drake saga was going to be stunning. While it utilised the game engine to render the trailer, which saw the camera pull away from a close-up of Drake's face as he awoke in a jungle, many couldn't believe what they were watching.

The following gameplay demo, which saw the same character model emerge from the same jungle to tackle a guerilla army, proved Naughty Dog are the studio to watch in 2016.

