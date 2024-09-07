Behind the scenes of The Garfield Movie with DNEG and Ziva

Features
By
published

Household names hit the big screen with expert character rigging and animation.

Garfield Movie stills
(Image credit: The Garfield Movie © 2024 Project G Productions, LLC)

Bringing a classic comic strip to life in an extra dimension is no simple task, but it was precisely the challenge required when creating The Garfield Movie. The vast cast of animal characters for the latest cinematic adaptation of Jim Davis’ treasured lasagna-loving feline required an animation studio that was up to the task. Up stepped DNEG Animation.

Led by director Mark Dindal, DNEG overcome unique challenges en route to wrapping up the May release. We caught up with Stephan Osterburg, DNEG Animation’s head of rigging, to find out how the Ziva toolset helped to translate household names into 3D animation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles