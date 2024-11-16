3D art of the week: Kevin C. Sepúlveda Márquez

Kevin C. Sepúlveda Márquez is a 3D character artist who works with ZBrush, Marmoset Toolbag and Photoshop. In this H.R. Gieger-inspired piece, Kevin creates a Xenomorph sculpt in ZBrush, focussing on composition, balancing the original character design with his own unique twist.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Sepulveda)

While I wanted to sculpt an alien with ZBrush, I felt that I could create something more than just another static character. That's why I decided to pose it and create a composition. Using simple SubTools I built a blockout for the pose, as well as the column. At first, I applied the golden spiral vertically, but realised the column was too long and diminished the xenomorph's importance. I then duplicated and arranged the spirals horizontally, which worked perfectly.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Sepulveda)

After that, I gradually sculpted the creature, brought it into Marmoset Toolbag for lighting, and finally used Photoshop to enhance the renders and give them more personality. Marmoset is an incredibly powerful tool for showcasing your characters, even if they aren't real-time. If you combine it with good post-production in Photoshop, it's a guaranteed win for you.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Sepulveda)

