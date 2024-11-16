3D art of the week: Kevin C. Sepúlveda Márquez

Discover how the 3D character artist created this dynamic Alien sculpt in ZBrush.

Kevin C. Sepulveda Alien 3D art
(Image credit: Kevin C. Sepulveda)

Kevin C. Sepúlveda Márquez is a 3D character artist who works with ZBrush, Marmoset Toolbag and Photoshop. In this H.R. Gieger-inspired piece, Kevin creates a Xenomorph sculpt in ZBrush, focussing on composition, balancing the original character design with his own unique twist.

If you're inspired by Kevin's work, check out our collection of ZBrush tutorials to hone your skills. Need to update your creative kit? Take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software.

