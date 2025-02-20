I'm entranced by this weird paper-like 3D Blender animation

Robert Crumb's Keep On Truckin' is a clear influence.

An image from a 3D animation of a man running that looks like paper texture
(Image credit: Lucas Toboggan)

We love to see experimental image and animation projects in Blender. Although the free open-source program is best known for 3D modelling, its versatility also earns it a place in our pick of the best animation software,

Just this week we were looking at a render we couldn't believe wasn't a real photo. This latest project I spotted on Reddit is something totally, different but equally intriguing: a hybrid 3D and 2D animation that looks like it was made from paper.

