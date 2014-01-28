3D book illustrations bring a new dimension to story-telling

This book transforms into a 3D work of art

Last week we witnessed the world's first 3D printed book cover and now it seems 3D has made its way onto the actual pages of our beloved novels. Here, the usual medium of the book is transformed into a 360-degree work of art.

Japanese artist and illustrator Yusuke Oono is a specialist when it comes to precision and intricate attention to detail. Her books transform into a 3D work of art, showcasing serene scenes of woodlands, animals and children.

As well as 'Sweet Home', Oono has also created a beautiful 3D version of the Jungle Book complete with all your favourite characters. You can view this and more over on her website.

