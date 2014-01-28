Topics

3D book illustrations bring a new dimension to story-telling

By () Illustration  

These incredible 360-degree books feature beautiful 3D 'sculptures' as illustrations bringing a new side to the usual story.

3D book illustrations

This book transforms into a 3D work of art

Last week we witnessed the world's first 3D printed book cover and now it seems 3D has made its way onto the actual pages of our beloved novels. Here, the usual medium of the book is transformed into a 360-degree work of art.

Japanese artist and illustrator Yusuke Oono is a specialist when it comes to precision and intricate attention to detail. Her books transform into a 3D work of art, showcasing serene scenes of woodlands, animals and children.

As well as 'Sweet Home', Oono has also created a beautiful 3D version of the Jungle Book complete with all your favourite characters. You can view this and more over on her website.

3D book illustrations

3D book illustrations

3D book illustrations

3D book illustrations

3D book illustrations

[via Lostateminor]

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen any inspiring 3D illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles