Adorable ad features a whole lot of animal magic

It seems as soon as August is over, brands across the globe rush to kick-start the Christmas proceedings. Whilst this campaign from British Gas isn't its main Christmas campaign, the commercial does have a certain festive feel to it – and we're a little bit in love with its animated star.

"The Warm & Working campaign is a warmer, more customer-focused evolution of the Planet Home creative – demonstrating how much British Gas cares about helping its customers look after their homes," explains CHI&Partners CEO Sarah Golding – the agency who created the interactive campaign.

"We've introduced Wilbur, our lovable explorer penguin character, whose journey of discovery reminds us of all the great services and products British Gas provides to keep homes warm and working." Do you think this is the start of Christmas commercial season? Let us know in the comments box below!

Like this? Read these!