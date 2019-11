Check out these amazing shrink-wrap effect 3D illustrations from British designer Chris LaBrooy.

The floating bubble shapes appear shiny enough to be made of polished plastic, and the hyper-textualisation gives the effect of them being smothered in shrink-wrap plastic.

Everyday objects such as toilets and pipes appear matte and unasuming, causing the 3D sculptures to pop off the screen even more.

You can check out more of LaBrooy's work on his personal site and Behance page.