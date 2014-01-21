Classic 80s cartoon logos brought back to life

We all occasionally experience a nostalgic pang for the children's cartoons of our youth. But while most designers express this yearning through recreating their favourite characters, this latest project from Craig Minchington instead focuses on their logo design.

Reinterpreting the classic logos of shows including Thundercats, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light, this project was a means by which Minchington could practise and hone his skills, he explains. "The main aim of this project is to progress my knowledge of 3D and Vray, simply applying it to things I love," he says. "I thought that looking at it from a nostalgic point of view would be fun and actually keep me interested."

"There are no real rules to the project, no aims, no final pieces of work in mind; I just want to see a progression in my work and style." We think this is a perfect way to practise your 3D skills, and we can't wait to see what else Minchington comes up with.

