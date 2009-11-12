Create Frozen Liquid Effects

Some time ago, while working on an advertisement for a new bottled water, I was having problems trying to recreate the image with a 3D model.

I had little time to finish, so I decided to experiment with trying to get the required effects using Adobe Photoshop - and I was shocked when I realised that I had developed a new technique by which to transform almost anything into what looks like water or frozen fluid. Since then, I've appreciated the importance of experimentation.

When you're running out of time, you have to be more creative, trying to find the best and easiest ways to meet your objectives without losing quality. Sometimes the less complicated techniques can give you better results. In this tutorial I will show you some techniques to give almost anything a liquid or frozen fluid effect. I'll also reveal the easiest way to extract liquid images and keep them transparent.

Click here to download the support files (1.2MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free