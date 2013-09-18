Enhanced rendering for SketchUp with V-Ray 2.0

This week, rendering solutions company Chaos Group announced the release of V-Ray 2.0 for SketchUp, providing designers with faster rendering, better lighting tools and enhanced visualisation quality.

Since its release, SketchUp has become one of the most popular 3D modelling software tools in the world. And now, thanks to a dedicated group of beta testers, artists can benefit from 25 new features in the latest iteration of its render engine, which includes dramatic improvements to visualisation workflow (V-Ray RT), image-based lighting quality (V-Ray Dome Light), and a designer's ability to quickly manage complex scenes with highly detailed models (V-Ray Proxy).

Product manager at Chaos Group Corey Rubadue comments in a press release: "This is by far the most exciting and influential release of V-Ray for SketchUp we have ever had. High quality visualisation is now easier than ever, making V-Ray even more of an everyday tool for designers."

For a full list of features and information on pricing and availability, visit the Chaos Group website. You can also check out the key features of V-Ray 2.0 in the videos below:

