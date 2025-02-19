Epic Games' Twinmotion 2025.1 makes it easier than ever to create realistic environments

The major update also includes new configurations and lighting and rendering enhancements.

Image rendered in Twinmotion 2025.1
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Twinmotion, Epic Games' real-time visualisation tool for 3D artists, creatives and architects, has received its latest update, and it's a big one with new features for creating realistic exterior environments, lighting and rendering enhancements and more.

Twinmotion's success comes from simplifying complex 3D processes with easy to use drag and drop features including lights, materials and models. It took off after Epic added new technology from Unreal Engine (see our last Twinmotion review and our guide to how to get started in Twinmotion. In the meantime, here's what's new in Twinmotion 2025.1.

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

