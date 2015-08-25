How to get a career in the CG industry

Artwork by Fausto De Martini

Want to get ahead in CG? There's nothing like getting advice from the pros themselves. So we'd urge you to check out this great free event at the Gnomon campus in Hollywood, which is also being livestreamed, this Thursday, 27 August.

Fausto De Martini

The speakers will be 3D concept artist/illustrator Fausto De Martini, who's recently being working on Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and the Avatar sequels, and cinematic artist Seth Thompson, who's worked on videogames ranging from Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos to Diablo III to Final Fantasy VII.

The pair will reveal the evolution of their careers through games and, in Martini's case, into films. They'll share the highlights of their experiences as well as the struggles, and offer insights into how they've made names for themselves in the competitive CG industry.

Seth Thompson

Martin and Thompson promise to priceless information on how to stay competitive in the field, as well as how to take important steps to make work stand out from the crowd.

They'll also give live design and modeling demos of recent personal works, including an exclusive look at Fausto's Project Edge.

The event is free to attend, and will also be livestreamed here.

