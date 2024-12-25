How this playful 3D tribute to Nintendo’s Super Mario was made

3D art of the week: Claudio Abraham

Claudio Abraham 3D art
(Image credit: Claudio Abraham)

Claudio Abraham is a 3D character artist and digital sculptor from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Below is his piece Super Mario Diorama, an playful 3D scene modelled in ZBrush and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.

If you're inspired by Claudio's work, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

