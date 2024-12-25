How this playful 3D tribute to Nintendo’s Super Mario was made

Claudio Abraham is a 3D character artist and digital sculptor from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Below is his piece Super Mario Diorama, an playful 3D scene modelled in ZBrush and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.

Front view of Claudio’s model (Image credit: Claudio Abraham)

Claudio says: As a lifelong Super Mario fan and collector, creating this fan art diorama was a real dream come true! Modelled in ZBrush and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag 4, this project captures the playful essence of the Mario universe with its vibrant action and iconic characters.

Rear view of Claudio’s model (Image credit: Claudio Abraham)

A naughty Lakitu is spotlighted in this close-up render (Image credit: Claudio Abraham)

Toad makes a break for it in this render detail (Image credit: Claudio Abraham)

Crafting this piece was a two-month labour of joy, aiming to portray Mario's confidence and the dynamism of the games. It allowed me to combine my passion for the characters with my love for digital sculpting, resulting in a piece that celebrates creativity and nostalgia.

For me, this diorama is a colourful journey into Mario's world, and I truly hope it is for you too.

Check out Claudio’s ArtStation.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.