I can't resist snapping up this 3D pen with 30% off – it's perfect Prime Day fun

I'm really into 3D printing. And as much as I love my Anycubic Kobra 2 3D printer, sometimes it's way more fun to take matters into your own hands (literally) and bring your ideas to life using a 3D pen instead. The 3Doodler Start+ is one of the most popular 3D pens on the market, and is currently on sale for Prime Day right now with 30% off at Amazon.

Using one of the best 3D pens will take a bit of trial and error at first, but it gives you full creative control once you master it, plus the fun experience of getting to draw on thin air as opposed to having one of the best 3D printers do all of the work for you. 3D pens are especially great as an entry-level way to introduce your kids to 3D printing, and the 3Doodler Start+ is super child-safe for those aged 6+ with an added safety standby mode.

With that said, 3D pens are fun for any age and aren't exclusively for kids, used by pros in the industry too. If a 3D pen doesn't really sound like your thing, then take a look at our Prime Day 3D printer deals roundup to see the latest deals on beginner-friendly and Pro-level printers.

The best 3D pen deal today

3Doodler Start+ Essentials (2024) bundle

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

Save: $15 Overview: 3D pens are invaluable tools for creatives who like to get hands-on and crafty. No matter your age or profession, you're guaranteed to have fun. As a parent, if you're looking to reduce your child's screen time, then the 3Doodler Start+ 3D pen is an affordable and safe way to engage with them, and learn STEM concepts in the process. Key features: The 3Doodler Start+ Essentials (2024) bundle comes with everything you need to get started, including a doodle pad/mat, stencils, multicolour Start+ Plastic materials, and a USB-C Cable for charging. Release date: This model has been upgraded for 2024. Price history: We very rarely see discounts on 3D pens, and with the 3Doodler Start+ being newly updated with improved features, that makes this deal even better. Price Check: $49.99 at Target | $49.99 Barnes & Noble Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on this precise (and updated) 3Doodler model, but we have tested the very similar 3Doodler Create+ model which we gave four stars. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

