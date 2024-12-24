"I was able to create this portrait much faster than I usually do," says character artist of his piece 'Stop right there, criminal scum!’

3D art of the week: Antoine Zavagno

(Image credit: Antoine Zavagno)

Antoine Zavagno is a 3D character artist from Paris, France. His piece ‘Stop right there, criminal scum!’ is a characterful model based on artwork by Victor Titov. Antoine used ZBrush for modelling and Marmoset Toolbag for rendering, with Photoshop providing an assist.

If you're inspired by Antoine’s’ work, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

