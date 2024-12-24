"I was able to create this portrait much faster than I usually do," says character artist of his piece 'Stop right there, criminal scum!’

Antoine Zavagno is a 3D character artist from Paris, France. His piece ‘Stop right there, criminal scum!’ is a characterful model based on artwork by Victor Titov. Antoine used ZBrush for modelling and Marmoset Toolbag for rendering, with Photoshop providing an assist.

The textured and lit model without a background (Image credit: Antoine Zavagno)

Antoine says: This artwork is based on one of Victor Titov's great sketches. I used only ZBrush for the sculpting and texturing, and Marmoset Toolbag for the rendering. By limiting myself to just these two software packages, I was able to create this portrait much faster than I usually do.

What attracted me to this piece was the sketchy and imperfect side of the drawing. It's also the part I had the most fun with; not questioning every brushstroke and keeping some of my mistakes in was very relaxing.

The ZBrush model reveals the detail of the chainmail armour (Image credit: Antoine Zavagno)

What I learned during this project is to leave room for mistakes and imperfections. An imperfect image doesn't necessarily mean a bad image.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.