Learn this clever hack to create CG smoke and fog effects on an iPad

Advice
By
published

Nomad Sculpt for tablets has a smart workaround to achieve CG effects without the need of a desktop computer.

Glen Southern Nomad Sculpt tutorial
(Image credit: Glen Southern)

Liquids, fur, hair, steam, smoke, fog, fire, magical effects and so much more are all daily requirements in most 3D packages, but are almost always created with a particle system of some type. Desktop software such as Houdini, Blender and Cinema 4D have this type of tool built-in, and there are hundreds of plugins such as X-Particles that specialise in just one aspect of this topic. (Read our guide to the best 3D modelling software for more details.)

Sadly the options on mobile devices are limited for creating and animating this type of particle simulation. However, you can create the visual effect of smoke and fog in other ways, and in this little tutorial I’ll take a look at how to do it in Nomad Sculpt. Bear in mind there’s no animation capability in Nomad Sculpt, so this is mostly useful for imagery in illustration and concept art. (Our guide to the best iPads for drawing is a good place to start our tablet journey, also catch up on ZBrush for iPad.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Glen Southern
Glen Southern

Glen runs SouthernGFX, a small Cheshire-based studio specialising in character and creature design, which creates assets for TV and film. Clients include SKY, Wacom and Oculus Medium and the studio has an impressive project list that features 3D models for Game of Thrones' house sigils. He's been using and training ZBrush for over 15 years and is a Wacom Ambassador for the UK and Ireland. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image from a painterly Blender animation
This may look like a painting, but it's actually a 3D Blender scene
A render created in Blender showing a girl surrounded by cassettes
I can't believe this Blender scene isn't real
Maciej Łazowski interview; 2D to 3D art, a man draws on an iPad sat on a stone staircase viewed from above
How to move from 2D illustration to 3D modelling - this artist did and so can you
Best Procreate tutorials; a person draws on an iPad
24 Procreate tutorials to improve your digital art and design
An image from a 3D animation of a man running that looks like paper texture
I'm entranced by this weird paper-like 3D Blender animation
Simply Draw iPad app; a photo of countryside
Why Simply Draw is the childhood art tool I wish I had
Latest in 3D
A still from an Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo with a Blade Runner and Cyberpunk style
Stunning Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo channels Blade Runner and Cyberpunk vibes
A still from a remaster of Warcraft 3 intro cinematic
Fans are blown away by solo animator's stunning Warcraft III cinematic remake
Super Mario Bros 6
Incredible Super Mario hack brings a new instalment of pure retro joy
Glen Southern Nomad Sculpt tutorial
Learn this clever hack to create CG smoke and fog effects on an iPad
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way
Nintendo Sports Wii remake
Nintendo's Wii Sports Resort got remade in Blender with "killer graphics" – and it's surprisingly brilliant
Latest in Advice
Glen Southern Nomad Sculpt tutorial
Learn this clever hack to create CG smoke and fog effects on an iPad
Photograph of a man moving a pile of independent magazines around a warmly lit shop.
10 brilliant indie magazines, as picked by the experts
Raid character design tips; a female queen character in red leather armour carrying a large axe
Game art tips: how to breathe new life into a classic character design
Promo for Future Cards with the tagline &quot;Leave the busywork to the machines&quot;
What makes good designers great? Stand out from the crowd with these 9 expert tips
Homepage of portfolio by Colin Moy
8 expert tips for creating a killer design portfolio
someone paying with a phone and a Mastercard
Brands should invest in multisensory marketing – here’s why