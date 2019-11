Watch Atomic Fiction's short video on how the team created VFX work for Star Trek: Into Darkness and Cosmos, with Atomic Fiction's co-founders Kevin Baillie and Ryan Tudhope.

It also tells a nice story about how they got into the biz with LucasFilm and the emphasis that they put on artists and the creative work they do. A great eye-opener into the VFX world, this video provides a brilliant insight into the skills you need to make it in this competitive world.