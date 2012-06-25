New website makes design 'entertaining and accessible'

Aimed at creative pros, Creative Bloq aims to cover a wide range of design-related topics from graphic design and website design through to 3D art and illustration.

Creative Bloq's editor, Dan Oliver, says:

"Creative Bloq is all about making design entertaining and accessible to as many people as possible. We're passionate about all areas of design, and as the tools of each creative area become easier to use and acquire, people are no longer restricted to just one discipline.

“So, whether you're looking for inspiring infographics, a guide to 3D printing, an overview of the best iPad apps or a list of great HTML5 websites, we've got it covered."

Creative Bloq details

Hot stories on the Creative Bloq homepage today are 101 Photoshop tips, tricks and fixes to try today, 40 best iPad apps for designers and The best album art of 2012... so far

Creative Bloq is already providing to be at hit on social media with 34,000 signups on its Facebook Community page. You can also read its latest Twitter updates or why not sign up to Creative Bloq's RSS feed?

Creative Bloq is part of network of creative websites that includes Computer Arts, .net, Imagine FX and 3D World and is brought to you by Future Publishing.