NVIDIA launches plugins for 3ds Max and Maya

NVIDIA's physically based rendering technology Iray is used by designers, CG artists, architects and others to bring their creations to life. It accurately predicts the final results of a design, so you can reduce the number of prototypes and iterate more quickly.

Until now Iray has only been available only in within other design software. But now NVIDIA is making Iray available directly within its new online store – starting with plug-ins for Autodesk 3ds Max, and soon to be joined by those for Autodesk Maya. Plugins for other CG software are also being developed.

These products support NVIDIA's new distributed rendering solution, Iray Server, which is now in open beta. Also available is the first edition of vMaterials, a free set of digital material offerings verified for accuracy, control and consistency.

"We use Iray for 3ds Max extensively in our design process," says Scott DeWoody, creative media manager of Gensler. "Being able to see your changes, as you make them, in near final realism is transformative — and Iray's ability to scale across processors, machines and to Quadro VCAs means you can get even the most complex jobs done on time."

The Iray plug-ins are available as 90-day free trials. After that, they're $295 a year as either a node locked or floating license with no processor restrictions. Find out more and download them here.

