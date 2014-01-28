Pascal Blanché takes on Moebius in 3D World 179

3D World 179 features a new ZBrush tutorial from one of the industry's leading artists as Pascal Blanché reveals how to create an atmospheric scene in ZBrush that tells a story. Inspired by his hero French comic artist Moebius, Pascal's latest work features his trademark use of colour and form, discover how he does it only in issue 179 of 3D World.

Also inside issue 179 are tutorials on how to concept and model a character for mocap animation. Two of Framestore's best artists share their process, as first Dan Mason designs the character and then modeller Adam Dewhirst sculpts the model for rigging in a VFX scene.

There are more VFX insights in issue 179 and the team track down the artists and animators behind the best TV VFX scenes, including tips and reports from the team's behind Game of Thrones, Fringe and Atlantis. Discover what it takes to work in the fastest growing VFX industry in issue 179.

The 3D World team also track down the best emerging and legendary animations talent, including an interview with Framed Roger Rabbit's Richard Williams and tips and insights from the best 3D animators, featuring the award-winning Kirk Hendry on mixing Maya into his After Effects workflow.

Every issue comes with free video tutorials and assets via The Vault, an exclusive digital delivery system.

Features this issue include:

The movement mechanics - key advice and insights from animations best new and legendary artists

- key advice and insights from animations best new and legendary artists Mixed media - animator Kirk Hendry shares his use of Maya in the award-winning short Junk.

- animator Kirk Hendry shares his use of Maya in the award-winning short Junk. Television has been revolutionised - the teams behind Game of Thrones, Fringe, Atlantis and more discus the growing impact of small-screen VFX.

This month's tutorials include:

ZBrush training - render a character scene that tells a story

- render a character scene that tells a story Fundamentals - understanding the virtual camera

- understanding the virtual camera Concept design - creating successful character concepts

- creating successful character concepts Mudbox - model a character for mocap animation

- model a character for mocap animation Render tips - a beginner's guide to rendering

- a beginner's guide to rendering Cineware training - the second part of Mike Griggs guide to creating VFX scenes in Cineware

On test this issue:

Houdini 13

Cintiq Companion Hybrid

Amberlight

