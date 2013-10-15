PlayStation 4 ad brings video games into the real world

Next month, excited gamers around the world will finally be able to get their hands on the PlayStation 4. And, in preparation of the forthcoming release date, Sony's kicked its marketing machine into gear with this pretty sweet, action-packed TVC.

The minute long clip licenses the classic Lou Reed song 'Perfect Day' and features two PlayStation owners happily destroying each other in a sword-fighting game, car race, and a war and sci-fi shooter - each element with a hat tip to popular PlayStation titles The Elder Scrolls Online, DriveClub, and Killzone Shadow Fall respectively.

Alongside the new spot, Sony has also launched a new website called PS4: Greatness Awaits, where users are invited to contribute their own little slices of greatness, such as Instagrams, tweets, etc, to be featured on the site.

The PlayStation 4 launches on November 15 in North America and November 29 in Europe.

