3D World gets set for SIGGRAPH Asia 2013

There's just a few weeks now until the world's largest computer graphics conference SIGGRAPH gets underway in Hong Kong. On the November 19, for four exciting days, computer professionals from all over the globe will gather to discuss latest industry achievements, technologies and future developments.

If you can't be one of the expected 7,000 attendees, never fear as 3D World technical editor Rob Redman will be in Hong Kong for the event and reporting daily via Creative Bloq, bringing you all the news, as well as live updates of highlights via the 3D World Twitter feed.

This year's conference key attractions include:

An art gallery with exceptional digital and technologically mediated art, such as installations and 3D pieces

A computer animation festival that showcases international works

Comprehensive instructional courses on contemporary topics in graphics and interactive techniques

A showcase of emerging technologies like interfaces, input devices, systems of engagement, and robotics in which hands-on demonstrations are supported

Only 59 days to go now. Excited? So are we!

