Silent animation struts its stuff at Siggraph

Supinfocom students Julien Hazebroucq, Emmanuelle Leleu, Morrigane Boyer, William Lorton and Ren Hsien Hsu secured the top spot for 'Best in Show' at Siggraph 2013 with their charming animated short A la Française.

The film sees court of Louis XIV recreated as chickens, which, over a period of six minutes, follows the journey of various memorable characters, all without any dialogue.

Everything about this film, from the modelling and texturing to animation and lighting, has been executed beautifully. But it's the injection of humour throughout that we enjoyed the most, in particular the cockerel with an unhealthy urge to constantly draw his sword and another in a game of blind man's buff that very nearly ends in disaster. A must-see.

Liked this? Read these!