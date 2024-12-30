This artist’s meticulous render depicts an ancient figure who’s travelled from Norse mythology to PlayStation

Vinayak Sreekumar is a senior character artist from Stockholm, Sweden. His piece ‘Kvasir, the Jailer of Loki’ is based on the God of War interpretation of this figure from Norse mythology. He used a range of software that included Maya, Substance 3D Painter, Marvelous Designer, ZBrush and Marmoset Toolbag.

(Image credit: Vinayak Sreekumar)

Vinayak says: For this fan art of Kvasir, which was inspired by Yong Yi Lee’s original concept and God of War's intricate designs, I pushed my anatomy and detailing skills to new heights. Using ZBrush and Maya for modelling and Substance 3D Painter for texturing, I focused on getting realistic facial features and expressive details.

The wireframe render reveals the richness of detail in the modelling (Image credit: Vinayak Sreekumar)

Bringing Kvasir to life with a blend of mythological elements and realistic textures was the most enjoyable part; this project was a labour of passion. For the final presentation I used Marmoset Toolbag, creating a custom light rig that would enhance the overall presentation of the project.

Check out Vinayak’s ArtStation.

Vinayak worked hard to create realistic textures (Image credit: Vinayak Sreekumar)

