This artist’s meticulous render depicts an ancient figure who’s travelled from Norse mythology to PlayStation

Features
By
published

3D art of the week: Vinayak Sreekumar

Vinayak Sreekumar 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Vinayak Sreekumar)

Vinayak Sreekumar is a senior character artist from Stockholm, Sweden. His piece ‘Kvasir, the Jailer of Loki’ is based on the God of War interpretation of this figure from Norse mythology. He used a range of software that included Maya, Substance 3D Painter, Marvelous Designer, ZBrush and Marmoset Toolbag.

If you're inspired by Vinayak’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles