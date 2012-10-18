Typo London 2012 preview

Some 40 A-list speakers have been confirmed from the two-day event - which covers the whole gamut of the creative endeavours from animation and branding to graphic design and typography - with special guest appearances by such design legends as Vaughan Oliver, Patrick Cox and Ken Garland.

Following hot on the heels of similar events in Berlin and San Francisco, Typo London is embracing if the idea of ‘Social’ as its central theme – giving attendees “a unique opportunity to investigate the myriad ways in which designers can function socially… whether it is working for a global brand or designing a new eco-friendly typeface.”

A picture of the Entrance to Typo London 2011 by Gerhard Kassner

This year Typo London 2012 will be split across three different venues at the Institute of Education, University of London: the Logan Hall, the Jeffery Hall and the Drama Studio / Creative Awards Lounge. Events kick off at 10am on Friday 19 October and Saturday 20 October with the final talk each day taking place at 8pm. A full schedule can be found on the Typo London 2012 website.

Computer Arts at Typo London 2012

Computer Arts (@computerarts) and Computer Arts Collection (@CA_Collection) will both be live tweeting highlights from Typo London 2012 (#typo12) on Friday so we’ll either see you online or we’ll see you there! You can also watch live video streams of talks by Anthony Burrill and Paula Scher (Pentagram) on Friday and Ken Garland and Irma Boom on Saturday.

If you'd like to go to Typo London 2012, tickets are still available. Last minute tickets (valid Monday 15 to Saturday 20 October) cost £235 inc. VAT for students or £465 ex. VAT for professionals. You can also buy a 1-day pass for either Friday or Saturday for £295 inc. VAT, when student and pro tickets are priced the same.