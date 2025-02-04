Adobe Flash is back (at least for these game devs)

Flash Forward 2025 will showcase new Flash games and interactive movies.

Flash Forward 2025 promotional image
(Image credit: Newgrounds)

Flash games and movies defined an era. The multimedia platform may have become obsolete for some, but many animators and devs miss the simplicity of the graphical editor and the way it combined animation, programming and sound. Some miss it so much that they're pushing for a revival in these days of HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

Adobe killed Flash at the end of 2020, leading to the loss of many apps and indie games on the net, but the Ruffle Flash Emulator is getting better. Now Newgrounds' Flash Forward 2025 dev meetup has opened a call for new Flash games and movies to celebrate the art form (see our roundup of the best game development software and best animation software for alternatives).

