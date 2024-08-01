How Studio Ghibli influenced cozy management game Hotel Galactic

Art lead Marta Krzesińska reveals all on channelling Spritied Away's 'melancholy".

Studio Ghibli influence on game Hotel Galactic; a cat lady pirate
The nostalgic Studio Ghibli influence on the game art of Hotel Galactic is clear to see. (Image credit: Ancient Forge)

Studio Ghibli is a major influence on many art forms and video games are no different, new game Hotel Galactic picks from Spirited Away, as well as cult Disney animated movie Treasure Planet for its flying galleons and even a dose of Spiritfarer's cozy building and management game design.

But it's that visual design that impresses me the most, and speaking with Hotel Galactic's art lead Marta Krzesińska I learn how the art team is delving into Studio Ghibli's art and animation style to build a game layered in gentle nostalgia and world building.

