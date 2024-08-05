Dhalman is a vibrant love letter to retro Japanese game art and character design

Metroidvania meets shop management in this 90s-inspired blast.

Minnapad Dhalman
(Image credit: Minnapad)

The Japanese game developer Minnapad has launched a kickstarter project for a new Metroidvania game that looks like a stunning tribute to retro Japanese game art. Featuring characters by the former Capcom artist Satoru Yamashita of Street Fighter 2 and Final Fight fame, it's a side-scrolling action and shop management game about a young boy, who dreams of putting his family’s curry shop on the map.

Dhalman is a described as a 'yoga warrior'. He can earn extra cash through fighting tournaments and has to fight numerous bosses to collect special spices. Opponents include the four-armed elephantine Ganesha, Chinese martial artist Mei-Ling, psychic shadow cadet Emilio and electric wild child Little Spark.

Minnapad Dhalman
(Image credit: Minnapad )

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

