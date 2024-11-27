GTA 6 may have procedural object generation

Despite the release of the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games still isn't giving too much away about the hotly anticipated game. But fans think they may have just gleaned a technical detail.

Over on Reddit, someone has pointed out that the profile of Rockstar's principal engine programmer on LinkedIn highlights work on procedural object generation in the RAGE engine, backing up previous rumours.

If GTA 6 does have procedural object generation tech, what will it really mean? The tech allows objects to be generated differently each time, which some have suggested would add variety and realism to the game world. But it seems most likely that it's a development tool and that players won't be aware of the finished result.

For example, the tech could save devs from having to add every tree and bush individually, but players may not know which objects were placed in this way.

Fans had previously predicted that GTA VI would make use of Take-Two patents for procedural interiors, which could help create more realism. There was even a theory that characters will be able to gain or lose weight depending on their lifestyle.

