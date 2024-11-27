GTA 6 may have procedural object generation

News
By
published

But what does that mean?

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Despite the release of the GTA 6 trailer, Rockstar Games still isn't giving too much away about the hotly anticipated game. But fans think they may have just gleaned a technical detail.

Over on Reddit, someone has pointed out that the profile of Rockstar's principal engine programmer on LinkedIn highlights work on procedural object generation in the RAGE engine, backing up previous rumours.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles