Honing the manga influence on indie hit video game Slave Zero X

Features
By
published

"The indie space is where experimentation and works of passion are happening," says art director Francine Bridge.

While new games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard grab headlines with a new controversial art style, many indie games are quietly pursuing new ideas and bold art styles. One of these is action game Slave Zero X that champion's a unique 'grotesque beauty' that taps into a 1990s retro aesthetic and has been influenced by the art of Yasushi Nirasawa.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles