Aww, gamers are welling up over Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 remasters

News
By
published

Bless.

Image from Legacy of Kain remaster
(Image credit: Aspyr)

It was 25 years ago that Amy Hennig's Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver first introduced us to the vampire Raziel. Its unusually complex narrative (for the time) and fully voiced cut-scenes made it an instant classic among both PlayStation and Windows gamers back in 1999.

Today, you can still play the original games on Evercade's consoles, which top our pick of the best retro game consoles. But the developer and publisher Aspyr has just announced that it will release Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered for PS5 and PS4. And fans have been moved to tears by the news.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles