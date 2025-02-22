Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?

News
By
published

Ninja Theory's generative AI can replicate gameplay and assets.

Muse is Microsoft's new generative AI for game development that promises to be a gameplay concept tool – it will ideate playable ideas, building game visuals, controller inputs and more. It sounds groundbreaking but Muse feels like a tech experiment rather than the game development revolution Microsoft is pitching.

Unlike some generative AI models for game devs, like Tencent's GameGen-O that promises to be a AI game engine and creator platform, Muse isn't pitched as a replacement for the traditional game dev pipeline. Instead, it can 'extend' a gameplay demo with an AI-created simulation, for a few seconds.

Ian Dean
