Procreate and Unity combine to turn Afterlove EP into a moving manga-inspired indie game

Features
By
published

Illustrator Soyatu, background artist Pinga and technical artist Maxi discuss their inspirations, techniques, and pay tribute to the game's late creator.

Upcoming anime-inspired indie game Afterlove EP is a game in which art imitates life in the saddest way possible. There's a tragic irony to its premise, as you play as twenty-something musician Rama trying to move on from the death of his girlfriend Cinta, whose voice he continues to hear, while trying to get ready for an important gig that may make or break his band. The game's original writer and director Fahmi Hasan had suddenly passed away in 2022.

"For a while, it felt like we had no direction and no reason to keep going," says technical artist Maxi. "But after some time, we pushed through even though it was really rough, and I think we did our best to honour what he started."

Image 1 of 6
Afterlove EP indie game; anime and manga style characters in a indie game, playing instruments
(Image credit: Pikselnesia / Pocket Sized Hands)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.