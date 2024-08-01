Star Wars Outlaws will let us recreate the look of the movies

There's just a month left to wait for the release of Star Wars Outlaws, and we're finally seeing more of what the game looks like. Most intriguing of all is the news that there will be a widescreen 'cinematic mode', which aims to recreate the look of the original Star Wars movies (see our pick of the best Star Wars posters).

Star Wars Outlaws will have an optional Cinematic Mode that replicates the lenses and cinematic effects Lucasfilm used when shooting Episodes 4 to 6.The game is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. #StarWarsOutlaws pic.twitter.com/xcVNsqeFWuJuly 30, 2024

Massive's Star Wars Outlaws has been a long time in the making. Over a year ago, we reported on droid design in the game. Now we're intrigued by the optional Cinematic Mode. As reported by the Playstation blog, this is a widescreen 21.9 mode that that replicates the lenses Lucasfilm used when shooting Episodes 4 to 6, blending vintage film grain with a modern-day high-definition.

The game is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so that choice makes sense to lend a feel of authenticity to the source material. Other novel features will include Explorer Mode, which removes the yellow paint guiding players to ladders and the like for a more organic experience.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on 30 August for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. See deals below or check our guide to the best game consoles.