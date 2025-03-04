Stunning Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo channels Blade Runner and Cyberpunk vibes

This is what Unreal Engine can do without Lumen or baked lighting.

A still from an Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo with a Blade Runner and Cyberpunk style
(Image credit: Pasquale Scionti)

Unreal Engine 5 continues to shape game design as more studios adopt Epic Games' engine (see our pick of the best software for game development). One of its selling points is Lumen, its global illumination (GI) system, but this can hold back performance.

A cinematic light artist has now shared an Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo that uses only dynamic lighting: no Lumen, Pathtrace, RTX, DLSS or baked lighting. The aim was to use only Nanite with distance field meshes and Ambient Occlusion with screen space reflection to show what UE5 is capable of without some of its headline features.

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

