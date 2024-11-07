This retro PlayStation 2 game is an evocative time capsule from 2002 London

The Getaway can put many contemporary video games to shame.

In recent years, we've often marveled at how recoloured film footage provides a glimpse of what our cities looked liked in decades past. Video games don't usually provide such high fidelity, but we may have found an exception: a video game that captured the look and feel of London in a recent past that already feels remote.

A writer has noted that Getaway for PlayStation 2 is like a time capsule from 2002. The action-adventure game from Team Soho was unusual at the time for the authenticity of its real-life setting, with real landmarks and even details like street art and retail brands such as HMV. And it still stands out today (see our picks of the best games consoles and the best retro games consoles for more nostalgia).

