Volkswagen ad defies car industry cliches

This cool paper art inspired animation was created by motion graphics agency Plenty.TV, in collaboration with DDB Mexico and production company The Maestros, for a new Volkswagen campaign.

The ad takes a pleasing step away from the cliches of car adverts: no tanned, well dressed men zooming around clifftop roads here. Instead, it introduces us to a charming, if slightly bizarre, blue-and-white paper world where the air is clean, there's no traffic on the roads, and paper children and animals frolic freely.

The cool and minimal colour palette and use of paper, with its recycling associations, was designed to draw focus on the ecological characteristics of the new Volkswagen models. The animation was created using a variety of 3D software, including Modo, Maya, 3D Max, Arnold and Nuke. The art director was Pablo Alfieri and the animation director was Mariano Farias.

Thanks to Jelly London, which represents Plenty.TV, for their help with this article

