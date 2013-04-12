AKQA announces 2013 Future Lions call for entries

Are you the future of advertising design?

For those of you that aren't aware, AKQA is one of the world's leading design agencies - when it announces something, we listen. So, when it told us about their latest competition for design students, we just had to share it with you.

The annual Future Lions competition challenges students to develop an idea for advertising a brand in a way that would not have been possible five years ago.

No rules or restrictions

There are no technology or media rules; no restrictions around product or target audience and no entry fee. Working with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the winning concepts will be honoured at the Debussy Theatre in June.

AKQA Chief Creative Officer James Hilton said, "No other competition offers a boost like it at the start of a student's career. This year's theme, 'Destiny Awaits', encapsulates all that it takes to become a Future Lions winner: self-determination, bravery and the profound understanding that to create the future you need to give your all to the present."

For more information, head to the AKQA website.

Will you be entering? Let us know in the comments box below!