Batman designer creates incredible in-motion light show

To make a top brand campaign, you have to create something truly inventive, original and packed full of inspiration. This latest advertising offering from car giants Lexus features LED suits, lit up in quick succession that create the illusion of one illuminated figure’s acrobatics display across the Kuala Lumpur night skyline. You can't get more inventive than that.

Having previously collaborated on a Lady Gaga project, the LED suits were created by Batman, Labyrinth and The Fifth Element costumer designer Vin Burnham and world-renowned technical director Adam Wright. The results are truly breath-taking.

Mark Templin, Executive Vice President at Lexus International explains, "It builds on the Lexus ambition to connect with the hearts, as well as the minds, of consumers." Take a look at some brilliant behind-the-scenes shots below.

What do you think of the campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!