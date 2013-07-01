Ad campaign brings Comedy Central into the fold

Comedy Central showcases some of the best stand-up comedians and sketch shows on the planet, so it's only right that its advertising raises a smile or two as well.

To promote the brand, Argentinian artist Carlos Baragli created this humorous set of illustrations, his inspiration being Mad Magazine's infamous back-page satire Fold-In, written and drawn by Al Jaffee.

The humour magazine published its first Fold-In back in 1964, so the concept is nothing new. But we love how it's been cleverly adopted for this campaign. Dotted lines guide the viewer to place the Comedy Central logo back together, which, at the same time, transforms two fairly mundane images into something much more amusing.

