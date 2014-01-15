Explosions of colour spice up this striking ad

It's hard to get a TV spot just right - giving you around a minute of screen-time, you have to create something that will instantly catch the eye of the viewer. Well, this explosive offering for Schwartz Flavour Shots blows all of the others away.

Created by Grey London, the team asked themselves, what does flavour look like? How does it sound? These are the questions that inspired herb and spice experts, Schwartz, to create what they describe as a 'Sonic Flavourscape' and influenced the explosive spot.

Several tons of black peppercorns, cardamom, turmeric, paprika, cumin seeds, ginger, chilli and coriander were rigged to explode in perfect sync with a bespoke musical composition. Each explosion represents an individual piano note or chord, which when filmed at high

speed, creates a surreal three dimensional sound scape.

