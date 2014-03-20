Beautiful paper art from Zim And Zou boosts eco campaign

Promoting the benefits of paper recycling by producing beautiful paper art

There's some incredible examples of paper art out there that have been used for such purposes as personal projects or print designs but we've never seen it used in billboard advertising before. Here, the intricate method of producing a paper art masterpiece has been used to promote recycling in Paris, France.

Created by paper art extraordinaires Zim And Zou, The French NGO Ecofolio approaced design agency June21 to promote the benefits of paper recycling in a national print campaign. "The first part consisted in encouraging passers-by to dispose their waste papers in a unique billboard placed in front of the Opera Garnier in Paris," Zim And Zou explain.

"Then, they asked us to create a sculpture made out of recycled papers to replace the wasted ones. We thought that the Phoenix was a perfect mythological animal to symbolize that paper can have up to five lives thanks to recycling." We don't know about you, but this would certainly catch our eye on a busy street.

See more inspiring paper art on the Zim And Zou website.

What do you make of this paper art campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!