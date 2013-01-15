Samsung bears all in new EcoBubble viral video!

Samsung has released a new range of homeware appliances including this EcoBubble washing machine. Social video agency The Viral Factory have taken care of the company's commercial campaigns for many years and this latest ad could be their best yet.

The commercial takes on a hand-held camera approach, with a team of photographers preparing for an EcoBubble shoot in a snowy surrounding. Suddenly, a bear approaches and as the team back away for safety they're faced with a rather unusual situation.

Watch the vid to find out what happens next... It's another a brilliant offering from the Viral Factory team, led by director James Rouse and producer Jon Stopp, and with post-production by Jellyfish Pictures.

