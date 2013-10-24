Trompe l'oeil trailer for Honda triumphs

We've seen some absolutely brain-scrambling examples of trompe l'oeil in our time and this latest commercial from Honda pretty much takes the biscuit. Packed full of optical illusions and illustrations, this brilliant commercial was created by UK ad agency mcgarrybowen.

Aiming to show that 'Honda's new CR-V 1.6 diesel film is not what it first seems. Through the ingenuity of its engineering, Honda has designed a fuel efficient SUV and made the impossible possible,' the commerical sees a series of optical illusions take over.

Want to see how it was done? Well, you're in luck as the car giants have also put up a behind-the-scenes video to make sense of the trompe l'oeil madness.

November's issue of Computer Arts has a special report on Honda's fruitful long-term partnership with Wieden+Kennedy: find out more here

Like this? Read these!

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Have you seen an inspiring ad? Let us know in the comments box below!