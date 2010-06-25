Bring Type To Life

Illustrator paths can be a powerful tool when combined with the animation abilities of After Effects.

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to import paths from Illustrator directly into an After Effects composition and use a variety of techniques to create a quick and simple but effective animation based on the creation of a piece of type. We'll build the type from scratch, creating pencil guidelines and outlines, then fill in the letter shapes with a rough scribble before the final type appears and lifts from the page.

The techniques used in this tutorial can be applied to a range of projects. Indeed, any path that you can create in Illustrator can be animated in this way, opening up a variety of possibilities, from logo reveals to complex illustration draw-ons.

